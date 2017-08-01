close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Real Madrid vs MLS All-Stars: Squads, Live Streaming, TV Listing, Date, Time in IST

Former Bayern Munich midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger will captain the MLS All-Star team against Real Madrid.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, August 1, 2017 - 13:34
Real Madrid vs MLS All-Stars: Squads, Live Streaming, TV Listing, Date, Time in IST
Courtesy: Twitter (@SoldierField)

New Delhi: Concluding their pre-season schedule, Spanish giants Real Madrid get set to take on an MLS All-Star team in Chicago on Wednesday. 

Having faced defeat in all three of their previous fixtures, Zinedine Zidane would be hoping to get at least one positive result before locking horns with Manchester United in the UEFA Super Cup on August 9.

The match will feature some of the biggest names in the sport, not just at Madrid's end though.

While the Spanish outfit is loaded with superstars considering the likes of Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema, Toni Kroos, Sergio Ramos, Marcelo, Luka Modric, Isco and others, they will face quite a few established names in the form of  Orlando City captain and ex-Real Madrid man Kaká, Spanish legend and former Barcelona star David Villa, Chicago Fire midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger, Toronto FC attacker Sebastian Giovinco and a few of US national team players.

Here are the complete squads of both teams:

Real Madrid

Goalkeepers: Navas, Casilla, Yanez, L. Zidane

Defenders: Carvajal, Ramos, Varane, Nacho, Marcelo, Theo, Quezada, Tejero, Achraf, Manu

Midfielders: Kroos, Casemiro, Modric, Isco, Ceballos, Kovacic, Oscar, Franchu

Forwards: Benzema, Bale, Vazquez, Gomez, Mayoral

MLS All-Stars

Goalkeepers: Tim Howard, Andre Blake , Stefan Frei

Defenders: DeMarcus Beasley, Greg Garza, Hernán Grana, Matt Hedges, Johan Kappelhof, Michael Parkhurst, Jelle Van Damme, Graham Zusi, 

Midfielders: Michael Bradley, Kellyn Acosta, Miguel Almirón, Giovani dos Santos, Kaká, Dax McCarty, Ignacio Piatti, Bastian Schweinsteiger, Diego Valeri

Forwards: 

Jozy Altidore, Dom Dwyer, Sebastian Giovinco, Nemanja Nikolić, David Villa

Here's everything else you need to know about the match:-

Which channel will telecast MLS All-Stars vs Real Madrid in India?

The match will be aired on D Sport.

On which day and what time will the MLS All-Stars vs Real Madrid match start in India?

The match will start at 06:30 AM IST (August 03).

How to watch the MLS All-Stars vs Real Madrid match online in India?

There is no confirmation yet but the live streaming may be available on dsport.in

TAGS

Real Madrid vs MLS All-StarsReal Madrid vs MLS All-Stars live streamingReal Madrid vs MLS All-Stars telecast IndiaBastian SchweinsteigerGareth BaleTony KroosKakaZinedine ZidaneFootball News

From Zee News

Harmanpreet Kaur ruled out of England&#039;s T20 Super League due to shoulder injury
cricket

Harmanpreet Kaur ruled out of England's T20 Super Leag...

ICC Test Rankings: Ben Stokes, Shikhar Dhawan earn big boost - See Full Lists!
cricket

ICC Test Rankings: Ben Stokes, Shikhar Dhawan earn big boos...

Indian eves&#039; skipper Mithali Raj presented BMW car by V Chamundeswaranath in Hyderabad
cricket

Indian eves' skipper Mithali Raj presented BMW car by...

Team India to play record 23 matches between September and December; against Australia, New Zealand, Sri Lanka
cricket

Team India to play record 23 matches between September and...

Pro Kabaddi League 2017, Day 4: Live streaming, TV listing, date, time, venue
Pro Kabaddi League 2017Other Sports

Pro Kabaddi League 2017, Day 4: Live streaming, TV listing,...

PKL 2017, Day 4 Preview: Telugu Titans face UP Yoddha, Dabang Delhi take on Gujarat Fortunegiants
Other Sports

PKL 2017, Day 4 Preview: Telugu Titans face UP Yoddha, Daba...

Premier League: Fernando Llorente to miss Swansea City&#039;s opening fixture against Southampton
Football

Premier League: Fernando Llorente to miss Swansea City...

England retain Steven Finn in 13-man squad for fourth Test against South Africa
cricket

England retain Steven Finn in 13-man squad for fourth Test...

England vs South Africa: Hat-trick hero Moeen Ali picks most perfect moment to make history
cricket

England vs South Africa: Hat-trick hero Moeen Ali picks mos...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video