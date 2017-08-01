Real Madrid vs MLS All-Stars: Squads, Live Streaming, TV Listing, Date, Time in IST

New Delhi: Concluding their pre-season schedule, Spanish giants Real Madrid get set to take on an MLS All-Star team in Chicago on Wednesday.

Having faced defeat in all three of their previous fixtures, Zinedine Zidane would be hoping to get at least one positive result before locking horns with Manchester United in the UEFA Super Cup on August 9.

The match will feature some of the biggest names in the sport, not just at Madrid's end though.

While the Spanish outfit is loaded with superstars considering the likes of Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema, Toni Kroos, Sergio Ramos, Marcelo, Luka Modric, Isco and others, they will face quite a few established names in the form of Orlando City captain and ex-Real Madrid man Kaká, Spanish legend and former Barcelona star David Villa, Chicago Fire midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger, Toronto FC attacker Sebastian Giovinco and a few of US national team players.

Here are the complete squads of both teams:

Real Madrid

Goalkeepers: Navas, Casilla, Yanez, L. Zidane

Defenders: Carvajal, Ramos, Varane, Nacho, Marcelo, Theo, Quezada, Tejero, Achraf, Manu

Midfielders: Kroos, Casemiro, Modric, Isco, Ceballos, Kovacic, Oscar, Franchu

Forwards: Benzema, Bale, Vazquez, Gomez, Mayoral

MLS All-Stars

Goalkeepers: Tim Howard, Andre Blake , Stefan Frei

Defenders: DeMarcus Beasley, Greg Garza, Hernán Grana, Matt Hedges, Johan Kappelhof, Michael Parkhurst, Jelle Van Damme, Graham Zusi,

Midfielders: Michael Bradley, Kellyn Acosta, Miguel Almirón, Giovani dos Santos, Kaká, Dax McCarty, Ignacio Piatti, Bastian Schweinsteiger, Diego Valeri

Forwards:

Jozy Altidore, Dom Dwyer, Sebastian Giovinco, Nemanja Nikolić, David Villa

Here's everything else you need to know about the match:-

Which channel will telecast MLS All-Stars vs Real Madrid in India?

The match will be aired on D Sport.

On which day and what time will the MLS All-Stars vs Real Madrid match start in India?

The match will start at 06:30 AM IST (August 03).

How to watch the MLS All-Stars vs Real Madrid match online in India?

There is no confirmation yet but the live streaming may be available on dsport.in