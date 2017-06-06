close
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo replaces Borussia Dortmund's Marco Reus as new face of FIFA 18

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, June 6, 2017 - 17:05
Real Madrid&#039;s Cristiano Ronaldo replaces Borussia Dortmund&#039;s Marco Reus as new face of FIFA 18
Courtesy: Twitter (@EASPORTSFIFA)

New Delhi: Another feather has been added to Cristiano Ronaldo's already-glittering cap as FIFA 18 has announced that the Real Madrid star will be on their global cover, which is scheduled to be released worldwide on September 29. 

It will be the first time that the Portuguese star will be featured on the cover of EA Sports' popular video game franchise.

The 32-year-old was declared the man-of-the-match for scoring two goals as Real Madrid defeated Juventus on Sunday night to become the first team to defend their Champions League title. 

"The world's best player has helped fuel the biggest leap forward on the pitch that we've ever delivered," said Senior Producer for EA SPORTS FIFA Aaron McHardy.

"We are extremely excited to partner with Cristiano -- working with him we learned a lot about his unique play style and what makes him so special. His passion, energy and global fanbase make him the perfect ambassador for FIFA 18."

"It is a real pleasure to be on the cover of FIFA 18," Ronaldo said. "It's a great feeling and I am grateful to have been chosen," said Ronaldo, who took his career goals tally to 600 for both club and country in the Champions League final.

Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona has featured on four FIFA covers while Borussia Dortmund forward Marco Reus featured on the cover last year's edition

