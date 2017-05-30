close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Real Madrid's Gareth Bale not 100 percent for Champions League final against Juventus

The Welshman is back in training with the hope of being involved in European football's showpiece as Madrid look to become the first side to retain the trophy in the Champions League era.

AFP| Last Updated: Tuesday, May 30, 2017 - 21:21
Real Madrid&#039;s Gareth Bale not 100 percent for Champions League final against Juventus

Madrid: Gareth Bale believes he isn't fit to last 90 minutes for Real Madrid in his homecoming to Cardiff for the Champions League final against Juventus on Saturday and admitted taking painkillers to play earlier this season.

Bale hasn't featured since suffering the latest in a series of calf injuries that have plagued his time in Madrid, against Barcelona on April 23.

However, he claimed he has paid the price from rushing back from ankle ligament damage suffered in November and that his right ankle still hasn`t fully recovered.

"I am not 100 percent, I haven`t played for six or seven weeks," Bale said on Tuesday.

"I obviously had my operation which still really hasn`t recovered.

"I have been playing with a lot of pain, even when I came back I was taking tablets to get through games and training.

"The last six or seven weeks have enabled me to rest my ankle a bit and really try to get it a bit better, and obviously recover from the injury which it caused."

Bale returned ahead of schedule from his ankle operation in February and scored on his comeback against Espanyol.

However, he quickly suffered niggling muscle problems before breaking down against Barca last month.

The Welshman is back in training with the hope of being involved in European football`s showpiece as Madrid look to become the first side to retain the trophy in the Champions League era.

However, he is realistic that he is unlikely to oust the on-form Isco from Zinedine Zidane`s starting line-up.

"To last 90 minutes, I haven`t played a lot of football this year since my operation, so that would be difficult."

Even without Bale, Madrid won La Liga for the first time in five years last weekend with Isco`s form in the final weeks of the season instrumental to their success.

And Bale backed his understudy to shine in Cardiff even if it means missing out on his dream of starting a Champions League final in his home city.

"I think Isco has been fantastic," added Bale.

"The last few weeks he has been playing very well, so I am happy for him and he has helped the team enormously at the end of the season.

"Whether he or I start we will both be cheering each other on and hoping the team wins.

"The most important thing is how we perform as a team and win the trophy at the end of it."

However, Zidane raised the possibility of the two playing together at some stage of the game against the Italian champions.

"The two of them are very good players," said the Frenchman.

"They played 16 games together this season.

"Everyone speaks about Gareth or Isco but they can play together."

TAGS

Gareth BaleChampions League finalReal Madrid vs JuventusFootball NewsCristiano Ronaldo

From Zee News

Celebrities and their Instagram diaries

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

DAY IN PICS - 18 May 2017

ICC Champions Trophy Warm-up: Virat Kohli and Co embarrass Bangladesh with a stunning 240-run victory
ICC Champions Trophycricket

ICC Champions Trophy Warm-up: Virat Kohli and Co embarrass...

French Open 2017: Aggressive Stan Wawrinka gets past Jozef Kovalik in the first round
Tennis

French Open 2017: Aggressive Stan Wawrinka gets past Jozef...

WATCH: Hardik Pandya does an MS Dhoni! Finishes off Indian innings with a six against Bangladesh
ICC Champions Trophycricket

WATCH: Hardik Pandya does an MS Dhoni! Finishes off Indian...

Arsene Wenger reportedly agrees on two-year Arsenal contract extension
Football

Arsene Wenger reportedly agrees on two-year Arsenal contrac...

MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli among ESPN&#039;s top 100 most famous athletes
cricket

MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli among ESPN's top 100 most famous...

Disagreement over Kuldeep Yadav&#039;s selection during India-Australia Test series, starting point of Anil Kumble – Virat Kohli feud?
cricket

Disagreement over Kuldeep Yadav's selection during Ind...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video