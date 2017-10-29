Red-card 'pee'nalty as goalkeeper urinates near goalpost

Salford City goalkeeper Max Crocombe just couldn't control the call of nature mid-match and relieved himself peeing beside the goalpost during the game against Bradford Park Avenue on Saturday. As a result, he was red-carded.

The news spread beyond the 533 spectators watching the match when Bradford Park Avenue tweeted: "87' - We can confirm that Crocombe has been sent off for urinating during the game. We are not joking. #greenarmy (1-2)"

The goalkeeper later apologised on Twitter.

Salford City, which is partly owned by former Manchester United stars, including Gary Neville and Ryan Giggs, went on to win the match 2-1.