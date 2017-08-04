close
Robbie Keane signed by Atletico de Kolkata for upcoming ISL season

He netted 68 goals internationally in a prolific career. Some of his memorable appearances for the country included 2002 FIFA World Cup, UEFA Euro 2012 and Euro 2016.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, August 4, 2017 - 19:49
Robbie Keane signed by Atletico de Kolkata for upcoming ISL season
Facebook/ Robbie Keane

New Delhi: In a big scoop for the Indian Super League (ISL) team Atletico de Kolkata (ATK), Robbie Keane has been signed for the upcoming season. Keane is one of the greatest names in the history of football for Republic of Ireland, having played 146 matches for his country.

He netted 68 goals internationally in a prolific career. Some of his memorable appearances for the country included 2002 FIFA World Cup, UEFA Euro 2012 and Euro 2016.

In a press release, talking on his signing, Keane said, “I feel extremely fortunate to have played for some of the best clubs in England and the USA, as well as representing my country at several major tournaments.”

He also added, “At this stage of my career, the offer to experience a new league and culture in Asia appealed to me. To join the current Indian Super League champions is a great pleasure and through hardwork I hope to bring the ATK fans more success and enjoyment over the course of the 2017/2018 season.”

Meanwhile, welcoming him, the head coach of the franchise, Teddy Sheringham said, “His enthralling skills with the ball and willingness to take on the opposition without inhibition is an asset for any team. I am sure ATK’s striking abilities will be bolstered with Robbie in the side. I am sure the young Indian players we have selected from the domestic draft will learn from him about the way he goes about preparing for a major tournament like ISL.”

Robbie KeaneATKISLAtletico de KolkataIndian Super League

