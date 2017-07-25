close
Romelu Lukaku aims to become 'complete package' at Manchester United

The Belgium international arrived at Old Trafford for a reported fee of 75 million pounds ($97.74 million) earlier this month after netting 25 league goals for Everton last season.

Reuters| Last Updated: Tuesday, July 25, 2017 - 10:51
Romelu Lukaku aims to become &#039;complete package&#039; at Manchester United
Reuters

New Delhi: Manchester United`s Romelu Lukaku does not consider himself a complete striker but is optimistic of creating his "own history" at Old Trafford.

The Belgium international arrived at Old Trafford for a reported fee of 75 million pounds ($97.74 million) earlier this month after netting 25 league goals for Everton last season.

When asked if he was in the same bracket as some of Europe`s elite forwards, including Real Madrid`s Cristiano Ronaldo and Bayern Munich`s Robert Lewandowski, he replied: "No, no, no -- I`m far from that level.

"I`m 24 years of age. I can`t say I`m the complete package. I can`t say I`m in my prime.

"There is a lot of work to be done and I`m delighted that there is still work to be done. That means I can become even better than I am now."

Lukaku said winning trophies was the most important thing for him and he joined United after hearing manager Jose Mourinho`s rebuilding plan.

The Portuguese boss, who previously worked with Lukaku at Chelsea, led the United to League Cup and Europa League title in his first campaign last season.

"It was the conversation I had with the manager that really convinced me the most, the plans and how he wanted to rebuild the club and he wanted me to be part of it," Lukaku told reporters.

"I always wanted to play for a club of this stature. Now I am here I want to take my chance and try to deliver as much as I could for the club.

"For me, it`s all about winning. I want to win and now I`m at a club where winning is the most important thing."

Lukaku is expected to make his league debut for United at Old Trafford against West Ham United on Aug. 13.

Romelu Lukaku Manchester United

