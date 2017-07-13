close
Ronaldinho to visit Mumbai this Friday for Premier Futsal

The former FIFA Ballon d`Or winner`s visit to India will surely set the heartbeats racing of millions of football and Futsal fans in the country.

ANI| Last Updated: Thursday, July 13, 2017 - 09:33
Ronaldinho to visit Mumbai this Friday for Premier Futsal
The image is only for representation

Mumbai: Brazilian football superstar Ronaldinho will be visiting Mumbai on Friday and explore his future with Premier Futsal, a variation of football played indoors.

The former FIFA Ballon d`Or winner`s visit to India will surely set the heartbeats racing of millions of football and Futsal fans in the country.

The maverick`s phenomenal 5-goal-haul against Paul Scholes` Bangalore 5`s last year is still fresh in the memory of Futsal fanatics in India and his return to the country for an announcement in association with the tournament will surely raise the expectations of fans.

On his upcoming visit to India, Ronaldinho said, "My association with Premier Futsal has been a fruitful one. It was a great experience to be in India and play in front of local crowds last year and I look forward to another warm welcome from this sports loving country."

The likes of Luis Figo, Paul Scholes, Ryan Giggs, Hernan Crespo and Cafu were also part of the indoor football tournament that saw its inaugural last year.

Premier Futsal is the world`s largest futsal promotions company bringing football legends, futsal superstars and home-grown talent on a unique platform in a never-seen-before made-for-TV product.

The tournament was broadcasted in United Kingdom, Middle East, Europe, South America and South East Asia regions other than India.

Ronaldinho Brazil football India visit

