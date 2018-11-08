हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo bemoans Juventus's Champions League ''present'' to Manchester United

Ronaldo had given Juventus a 65th minute lead with a typically stunning strike before the visitors hit back twice in the last five minutes.

Image Credits: Twitter/@juventusfcen

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo said that his former club Manchester United did nothing to deserve their 2-1 win over the Turin side in Wednesday`s Champions League tie.

"We dominated the match, we had more chances and we could have finished it off," the Portuguese talisman said in post-match television interviews. 

"Manchester did nothing to deserve the win, it wasn`t even lucky because you make your own luck. It was just our present to them."

The defeat was Juventus`s first in 15 games in all competitions since Cristiano Ronaldo signed from Spanish giants Real Madrid in July.

"The Champions League is special, you can never relax, anything can happen," he said.

Ronaldo had given Juventus a 65th minute lead with a typically stunning strike before the visitors hit back twice in the last five minutes.

"I didn`t realise it was a fantastic goal until I saw the replay," he said. "I was happy for the goal but disappointed because we should have won the game easily by three or four goals."

