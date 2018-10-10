हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Aleksandr Kokorin

Russia’s Aleksandr Kokorin, Pavel Mamaev face action for chair attack on man in cafe

Russia internationals Aleksandr Kokorin and Pavel Mamaev face action from their clubs and the country`s interior ministry after they attacked a man with a chair during an altercation at a Moscow cafe on Monday.

Image Courtesy: Reuters

Zenit St Petersburg forward Kokorin and Krasnodar midfielder Mamaev were arrested on Tuesday after they struck ministry of industry and trade official Denis Pak with a chair, according to Russian media reports.

The incident was captured by CCTV cameras.

"We absolutely condemn the actions of those involved, it has caused outrage within our club and we are waiting for a legal assessment from the relevant authorities, but from a personal point of view, such behaviour is truly shocking," Zenit.

"We are now considering what punishment the club will take against the player... the club and supporters are disappointed that one of the country's most talented footballers has behaved in such a manner."

Krasnodar condemned Mamaev`s behaviour and said they were exploring ways to terminate his contract.

The BBC quoted the Russian Premier League as calling the players `hooligans` for their `rowdy behaviour` and said they were being investigated by Russia`s interior ministry.

Kokorin has 48 caps for Russia but missed this year's World Cup with a knee injury. Mamaev has represented the national team 15 times. Zenit beat Krasnodar 2-1 in the league on Sunday.

