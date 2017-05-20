close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV

Indian Premier League 2017

» »

Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov makes bid to buy Arsenal: Report

Steel magnate Usmanov already had a previous bid for Arsenal rejected and has been critical of Kroenke`s passive ownership style in the past.

AFP| Last Updated: Saturday, May 20, 2017 - 00:16
Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov makes bid to buy Arsenal: Report

London: Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov has made a $1.3 billion (£998 million, 1.1 billion euros) bid to take control of Arsenal from rival majority shareholder Stan Kroenke, according to a Financial Times report on Friday.

Uzbekistan-born Usmanov owns 30 per cent of the Premier League club and is said to have recently made the offer in a letter to Kroenke, who controls a 67 per cent stake.

Kroenke is yet to formally respond to the offer, but the report says, after initially considering his options, the American sports mogul has decided he has no interest in selling the Gunners.

"Two weeks ago, I thought something could realistically happen. Now I am not so sure," a person close to the situation told the Financial Times.

Steel magnate Usmanov already had a previous bid for Arsenal rejected and has been critical of Kroenke`s passive ownership style in the past.

Usmanov`s latest offer comes at a tricky time for the north London club, who are in severe danger of missing out on a lucrative place in next season`s Champions League following a miserable Premier League campaign marred by calls for boss Arsene Wenger to quit.

Wenger is yet to reveal if he will extend his 21-year reign and failing to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in two decades would cost Arsenal an estimated £50 million in revenue.

TAGS

ArsenalAlisher UsmanovbillionaireStan KroenkePremier LeagueGunnersChampions LeagueArsene WengerFootball News

From Zee News

Top moments from Justin Bieber's Purpose India Tour con...

Amazon Great Indian Sale: These 10 products are really a ste...

Foods You Should Eat This Summer

Neymar left out of Brazil squad for Argentina friendly
Football

Neymar left out of Brazil squad for Argentina friendly

Rome Masters: Rafael Nadal suffers shock defeat to Dominic Thiem, now targets 10th French Open title
Tennis

Rome Masters: Rafael Nadal suffers shock defeat to Dominic...

Wimbledon 2017: Maria Sharapova doesn&#039;t want wildcards, says will go through qualifying rigours
Tennis

Wimbledon 2017: Maria Sharapova doesn't want wildcards...

WATCH: Rohit Sharma HITS Piyush Chawla for one mighty SIX to light up Chinnaswamy Stadium in IPL Qualifier
IPLcricket

WATCH: Rohit Sharma HITS Piyush Chawla for one mighty SIX t...

IPL 2017, Qualifier 2: This win gives us lot of confidence ahead of title clash against nemesis RPS, feels Rohit Sharma
IPLcricket

IPL 2017, Qualifier 2: This win gives us lot of confidence...

IPL 2017 Qualifier 2 — Mumbai Indians defeat Kolkata Knight Riders by 6 wickets; set up final date with nemesis Rising Pune Supergiant
IPLcricket

IPL 2017 Qualifier 2 — Mumbai Indians defeat Kolkata Knight...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video