Ryan Giggs wanted Manchester United to sign Kylian Mbappe and Gabriel Jesus

Manchester: Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs on Friday said he had advised the scouts of his former club to sign rising football stars Kylian Mbappe and Gabriel Jesus.

The 19-year-old Mbappe has scored eight times in 14 appearances for Paris Saint-Germain in the ongoing season of the French football league while Jesus has netted 15 times in 26 fixtures for Manchester City.

"I watched Gabriel Jesus play three years ago. I watched Mbappe for a year. I was watching them with the scout and it was a no-brainer," the 44-year-old who made 672 appearances for Manchester United was quoted as saying by Sky Sports

"It was just like 'get them'. It would have been five million pounds ($6.68m) or something – get them, loan them back – and that's where the recruitment could have been better," Giggs added.