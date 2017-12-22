हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Ryan Giggs wanted Manchester United to sign Kylian Mbappe and Gabriel Jesus

"It was just like 'get them'. It would have been five million pounds ($6.68m) or something – get them, loan them back – and that's where the recruitment could have been better," Giggs said.

IANS| Updated: Dec 22, 2017, 15:44 PM IST
Comments |
Ryan Giggs wanted Manchester United to sign Kylian Mbappe and Gabriel Jesus
Courtesy: Twitter (@RyanGiggs_cc)

Manchester: Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs on Friday said he had advised the scouts of his former club to sign rising football stars Kylian Mbappe and Gabriel Jesus.

The 19-year-old Mbappe has scored eight times in 14 appearances for Paris Saint-Germain in the ongoing season of the French football league while Jesus has netted 15 times in 26 fixtures for Manchester City.

"I watched Gabriel Jesus play three years ago. I watched Mbappe for a year. I was watching them with the scout and it was a no-brainer," the 44-year-old who made 672 appearances for Manchester United was quoted as saying by Sky Sports

"It was just like 'get them'. It would have been five million pounds ($6.68m) or something – get them, loan them back – and that's where the recruitment could have been better," Giggs added.

Tags:
Ryan GiggsKylian MbappeGabriel Jesussports newsFootball News
Next
Story

Former Real Madrid and AC Milan midfielder Clarence Seedorf to named as Brazil's Atletico Paranaense coach

Trending