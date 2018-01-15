Samir Nasri risks ban over vitamin booster

Former Manchester City midfielder Samir Nasri faces a possible suspension after losing an appeal for UEFA to grant him a therapeutic use exemption (TUE) for a vitamin booster.

Nasri, who plays for Antalyaspor in Turkey, took his case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport after UEFA refused his request for a TUE following a multi-vitamin intravenous booster he received at a Los Angeles clinic in 2016.

UEFA opened proceedings against Nasri in March last year for a possible anti-doping violation over "the possible use of a prohibited method", but the process was put on hold after the player lodged an appeal with CAS.

However, CAS dismissed his appeal last month and UEFA will continue their investigation which reportedly could result in a four-year ban for the ex-France international.