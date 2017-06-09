Saudi Arabia's football bosses apologise after facing backlash for disrespecting minute's silence for London attack

New Delhi: The Saudi Arabian national football team have been criticised for not observing a minute’s silence held in honour of the victims of the London Bridge terror attacks before their match against Australia in Adelaide on Thursday.

Saudi Arabia and Australia were due to play a World Cup qualifier at the Adelaide Oval when the stadium announcer called for a minute's silence to begin.

While the home team stood in a line with their arms locked, the visitors stood in random formation as the silence began.

Even during the silence, the team from Saudi Arabia continued jogging, passing the ball between each other and taking their positions on the field.

According to Adam Peacock, who works as a presenter for Fox Sports in Australia, the Asian Football Confederation approved the minute’s silence against the wishes of Saudi Arabia.

However, the Saudi Arabian football federation issued an apology on Friday.

"The players did not intend any disrespect to the memories of the victims or to cause upset to their families, friends or any individual affected by the atrocity," it said in a statement.

"The Saudi Arabian Football Federation condemns all acts of terrorism and extremism and extends its sincerest condolences to the families of all the victims and to the government and people of the United Kingdom."

Eight people were killed when three men attacked pedestrians with knives on London Bridge and in roads around Borough Market.

Australia beat Saudi Arabia 3-2 to share the top spot with Japan in their World Cup qualifying group.