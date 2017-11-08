SC to hear plea against removal of AIFF chief Praful Patel

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will hear on Friday an All India Football Federation (AIFF) plea challenging a Delhi High Court order setting aside the election of NCP leader Praful Patel as its president.

A bench headed by Justice J. Chelameswar on Wednesday directed the listing of the matter to November 10 after AIFF counsel Amit Anand Tiwari sought an early hearing.

The Delhi High Court had on October 31 set aside the election of Patel, holding it arbitrary, and appointed former Chief Election Commissioner SY Quraishi as the AIFF administrator.

The High Court told Quraishi to hold fresh elections within five months.

Tiwari told the court that if the High Court order was not stayed, the AIFF would not be able to bid for the hosting of the Under-20 FIFA World Cup.