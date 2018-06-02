हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
FIFA

Scores for the 2026 World Cup bidders in FIFA inspection

 FIFA published a report following its inspection of two candidates to host the 2026 World Cup, the joint United States/Canada/Mexico "United" bid and one from Morocco.

 FIFA published a report following its inspection of two candidates to host the 2026 World Cup, the joint United States/Canada/Mexico "United" bid and one from Morocco.

Here is how they scored in nine different categories: (out of five).

Note: The various categories carry a different weighting in the overall score.

United bid Score:

Overall score: 4.0

Infrastructure:

Stadiums 4.1

Team facilities 3.7

Accommodation 3.9

Transport 4.3

Telecommunications 4.0

Fan Festival locations 3.6

Commercial:

Organising costs 2.0

Media and marketing 4.9

Ticketing and hospitality 5.0Morocco bid:

Overall score: 2.7

Infrastructure:

Stadiums 2.3

Team facilities 2.9

Accommodation 2.6

Transport 2.1

Telecommunications 3.5

Fan Festival locations 3.2

Commercial:

Organising costs 3.0

Media and marketing 4.6

Ticketing and hospitality 2.4

