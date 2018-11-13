हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Martin Boyle

Scottish winger Martin Boyle ready to play for Australia

Boyle was one of new coach Graham Arnold`s picks for last month`s match against Kuwait, but was unable to play as he was still waiting to receive his Australian passport.

Image Credits: Twitter/@HibernianFC

Scottish winger Martin Boyle will likely debut for Australia in Brisbane on Saturday, despite only having set foot in the country earlier in the week.

In what is an increasing trend in international football, the 25-year-old, who is a regular goalscorer for Scottish Premier League side Hibernian, is eligible to appear for Australia thanks to his father being born here, reports Xinhua news agency.

"If you`d asked me a few years ago if this opportunity would ever happen, from the position I was in or where I was, I`d probably have laughed at you," Boyle said.

But the forward says he is nonetheless honoured to be granted the opportunity and will continue to deliver goals and assists as he has done in over 100 matches for Hibs.

Arnold is hopeful that Boyle`s speed on the wing and defence-splitting assists will help in ending his side`s recent inability to score, which has been made even more apparent by the retirement of iconic striker Tim Cahill.

"(I`m) just happy to make an appearance and show what I can do," Boyle said.

"As long as I step on that field, it won`t matter where I`m playing, I`ll give 100 percent."

The Socceroos will face South Korea and Lebanon in upcoming friendly matches starting on Saturday.

