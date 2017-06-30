SEE PIC: Cristiano Ronaldo introduces 'two new loves' of his life to world

New Delhi: Portugal lost to Chile on penalties in the semi-final of Confederations Cup but their skipper wouldn't have complained much as he got to fly back to Madrid immediately to spend time with his newborn twins.

Ronaldo, who is very active on social media, took to Instagram and posted an adorable picture with the new entrants of his family and wrote, "So happy to be able to hold the two new loves of my life."

So happy to be able to hold the two new loves of my life A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Jun 29, 2017 at 10:09am PDT

The 32-year-old Real Madrid star is now a father to two sons and a daughter. The two newborns will join elder brother Cristiano Ronaldo Jr.

Ronaldo's sister Katia Aveiro confirmed the news about the two new additions and told that the baby girl has been named Eva, while the boy will be known by the name of Mateo.

"Mateo and Eva, those are the names of Cristiano Ronaldo's twins. The boy and girl were born to a surrogate mum. It's a secret that Cristiano Ronaldo hasn't yet revealed to the rest of the world," Ronaldo's sister told a Portuguese TV channel.

However, the news was made official when the Real Madrid star confirmed their birth on Facebook. In his post on Wednesday night, he wrote, "I was in the service of the National Team, as it always happens, body and soul, even though I knew my two sons were born.

"Unfortunately, we have not been able to achieve the main sporting objective we wanted, but I am sure we will continue to give the Portuguese joy."

"The President of the Portuguese Football Federation and the National Selector had an attitude today that sensitised me and I will not forget. I am very happy to finally be able to be with my children for the first time," he concluded.