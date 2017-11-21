See pic: India football captain Sunil Chhetri gets engaged to Sonam Bhattacharya

New Delhi: India football captain Sunil Chhetri got engaged to Sonam Bhattacharya, the daughter of Mohun Bagan great Subrata Bhattacharya on Monday.

To the love of my life, a friend, critic and my guide. Thank you so much for 13 years of memories made and heres to many more to come! A post shared by chetri_sunil11 (@chetri_sunil11) on Jun 11, 2017 at 4:13am PDT

It was earlier reported that Chhetri’s wedding would be extended over one month according to the schedule of Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League.

The Sangeet ceremony was held between Bengaluru’s first and second matches in the league.

The first match ended with a straightforward 2-0 win for Bengaluru over Mumbai City FC.

The Indian captain had the perfect match in the build-up to the engagement.

He scored the second goal in a match in which Bengaluru could have scored more had they been more clinical.

Chettri chose not to celebrate the goal as it was against Mumbai City with whom he played for two seasons.

He reportedly flew out of Bengaluru to New Delhi that very night for the Sangeet ceremony.

The main wedding ceremony will be held on December 4 in Kolkata between Bengaluru’s away games against FC Goa and NorthEast United.

That is also a rest day, which means that, with no other matches being held, other players can attend the wedding.

The reception will then be held on December 24 in Bengaluru, which Chettri has called his "adopted city."