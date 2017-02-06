Sergio Aguero hints Manchester City exit, says club to decide about his future

London: Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has raised the prospect of a summer move by suggesting that his future is unclear and it is up to his club to decide whether he stays at the Etihad Stadium.

After being left on the bench for the second consecutive time during the club`s 1-2 defeat against Swansea City in the Premier League, Aguero delivered a major hint that he could leave Manchester City at the end of the season.

The 28-year-old lost his place to new signing Gabriel Jesus. Although manager Pep Guardiola insisted that Aguero is still part of his plans, the striker is unsure if his services will be retained.

Aguero opened up the possibility of leaving the club by saying that he has three months to do his best and persuade the club to keep him beyond the end of the season."Yeah, fine, normal”.

“Sometimes this happens. When you`re on the bench you have to wait for your opportunity. I have three months to do my best and try to help the team and we`ll see what happens with my future.. I want to stay, of course,” goal.com quoted Aguero as saying.

When asked whether he has thought about changing clubs, Aguero said, “No, no. I have to help the team as much as I can in these three months, afterwards we`ll see what the club wants to do with me. In these last three months that are left I have to help the club and as I say the club will decide if I have a place here or not”.

Last month, Augero missed the 3-0 FA Cup victory over Crystal Palace with an injury and was only fit for a bench place during the side`s 4-0 win against West Ham on Wednesday.