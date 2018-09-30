हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Juventus Vs Napoli

Serie-A: Cristiano Ronaldo sets up all three goals as Juventus beat Napoli

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri was full of praise for the ex-Real Madrid footballer hailing his performance in the clash as one of the finest so far

Serie-A: Cristiano Ronaldo sets up all three goals as Juventus beat Napoli
Pic Courtesy: Reuters

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo was involved in all three of his team`s goals as Juventus came from behind to beat Napoli 3-1 in a Serie A top-of-the-table clash on Saturday to maintain their perfect start to the season.

Belgian striker Dries Mertens gave Napoli a well-deserved 10th-minute lead with fellow attacker Jose Callejon ensuring the perfect assist. However, Juventus made a fine comeback following an excellent cross from Ronaldo to striker Mario Mandzukic who headed in the equaliser.

Mandzukic struck again four minutes after halftime, turning in a rebound after Ronaldo hit the post. Defender Leonardo Bonucci then converted a Ronaldo header into the net in the 76th minute to ensure a comprehensive win. 

Napoli were further weakened after being reduced to 10 men following a red card to defender Mario Rui who was sent off for a second bookable offence. Leaders Juventus, aiming for the eighth league title in a row, have 21 points from seven games, six clear of second-placed Napoli, last season`s runners-up. 

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri was full of praise for the ex-Real Madrid footballer hailing his performance in the clash as one of the finest so far. 

"Ronaldo is enjoying his football, he has integrated very well and he loves an assist as well as a goal. He had some exceptional passes tonight and it's all about finding him in the right way. I thought tonight and the first half-hour against Valencia represented his best performances of the season so far."

Tags:
Juventus Vs NapoliJuventusNapoliSerie-ACristiano Ronaldo

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close