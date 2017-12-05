Serie A: Faouzi Ghoulam renews Napoli deal

Naples: Algerian international defender Faouzi Ghoulam has renewed his contract with Serie A side Napoli until 2022, the Italian club confirmed on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old`s current deal had been due to expire on June 30 next year.

Ghoulam is currently sidelined with a cruciate ligament injury picked up in last month`s Champions League loss to Manchester City.

And amid speculation that Maurizio Sarri`s side were stalling on a new deal the club took to Twitter to dispel any doubts.

"With regard to the `freeze on the renewal of the contract`. Renewed until June 30, 2022," the club said on Twitter with a picture of the defender putting pen to paper alongside club chairman Aurelio De Laurentiis.

France-born Ghoulam joined Napoli from French Ligue 1 outfit Saint-Etienne in 2014 and has made 151 appearances for the club.