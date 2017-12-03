Serie A: Ivan Perisic hat-trick against Chievo Verona sends Inter Milan top of the table

Milan: Ivan Perisic fired unbeaten Inter Milan top of Serie A on Sunday with a hat-trick in a 5-0 win over Chievo after Gennaro Gattuso`s reign at city rivals AC Milan began with giving lowly Benevento their first ever Serie A point.

Croatian Perisic opened the San Siro goal blitz after 23 minutes and added two more in the second half, while Inter captain Mauro Icardi made it 16 for the season seven minutes before the break and defender Milan Skriniar finding the net on the hour mark.

Luciano Spalletti`s Inter are now the league's only unbeaten team after 15 games, after Napoli lost 1-0 at home to champions Juventus on Friday.

Inter have 39 points and are alone at the top of Serie A for the first time since January 2016, one point ahead of Napoli and two ahead of Juventus, who are chasing their seventh straight league title and host Inter on Saturday.

Also read: Serie A: Benevento goalkeeper Alberto Brignoli scores dramatic late equaliser to spoil Gennaro Gattuso's AC Milan debut

"It`s not important who scores the goals, only the team counts, we`ve waited a long time for first place, now we have to stay, we`re going to Turin to win against Juve," said Perisic ahead of next weekend`s clash.

Despite the absence of key players Roberto Gagliardini, Matias Vecino and Joao Miranda Inter proved deadly efficient against Chievo.

Icardi moved top of the goalscoring charts but it was Perisic who stole the show on a night where there were double celebrations for Inter fans as AC Milan let points slip against rock-bottom Benevento. Goalkeeper Alberto Brignoli snatched newcomers Benevento`s first ever Serie A point deep in stoppage time to spoil Gattuso`s debut and spark wild celebrations for the hosts and their fans.