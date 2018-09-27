हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
football

Serie-A: Juventus still unstoppable; Roma ends losing streak

Javier Pastore and Paulo Dybala were in good form for Roma and Juventus respectively although Cristiano Ronaldo failed to score 

Serie-A: Juventus still unstoppable; Roma ends losing streak
Pic Courtesy: Reuters

Leaders Juventus remain unstoppable, beating Bologna 2-0 to continue with full points from six Serie A matches so far. In other clashes, Napoli defeated Parma 3-0 while Roma broke their losing streak with a 4-0 win against Frosinone.

Argentines Javier Pastore and Paulo Dybala were in good form during the midweek clashes for Roma and Juventus respectively although Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo failed to score for Juventus on Wednesday night.

Juventus defeated Bologna with a solid 2-0 scoreline at the Allianz stadium in Turin thanks to goals from Paulo Dybala in the 12th minute and French midfielder Blaise Matuidi in the 16th minute, reports Efe news.

The Turin based outfit defeated Bologna with their immense energy and experience on the back of an impressive performance by Dybala who is slowly regaining his fitness both mentally and athletically. 

Roma, on the other hand, finally achieved the long-awaited 4-0 win they craved for against Frosinone, ending a four-game losing streak comprising of two draws and two defeats.

Roma finished the first half with a 3-0 lead thanks to goals from Turkish international Cengiz Under, who scored first with a left-footed shot from 20 meters away in the 2nd minute, Pastore in the 28th minute, and Stephan El Shaarawy in the 35th minute. Aleksandar Kolarov ensured a comprehensive win with a stunning goal in the 87th minute.

Tags:
footballSerie-ACristiano RonaldoJuventusRomaBologna

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close