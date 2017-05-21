Serie A: Mario Mandzukic, Paulo Dybala fire Juventus to record scudetto

Paris: First-half goals from Mario Mandzukic and Paulo Dybala, and a late header from Alex Sandro sealed a 3-0 win over Crotone to hand Juventus a record sixth consecutive Serie A title Sunday.

Massimiliano Allegri`s men took a one-point lead over Roma into their penultimate game of the league campaign and needed a win to secure the title.

Ahead of their final game at Bologna next week, Juve are now four points ahead of their closest challengers.

Mandzukic gave the hosts a 12th minute lead when he met Juan Cuadrado`s cross at the back post to fire past Alex Cordaz in the visitors` net.

Croatia international Mandzukic, celebrating his 31st birthday, almost gave Juve a 2-0 lead before Fabio Sampirisi toe-poked the ball away from the big forward as he teed up.

But the fans who packed out Juve`s stadium for their final home game of the campaign were not to be denied.

Dybala doubled the Turin giants` lead with a sumptuous free kick that curled into the top corner to leave Cordaz with no chance six minutes before half-time.

Looking for a win to boost their top-flight survival hopes, Crotone came close to reducing arrears on the stroke of half time when Diego Falcinelli`s effort deflected off Mehdi Benatia`s back to leave `keeper Gianluigi Buffon stranded, the ball skimming the far top corner.

But the Calabrians were never likely to deny Juventus the well-deserved title celebrations, that had been put on hold last week when Roma stunned Allegri`s men 3-1 at the Stadio Olimpico.

Juve bounced back from their defeat in the capital three days later with a 2-0 Cup final victory over Lazio.

And their third consecutive league and Cup double, also a record, was al but sealed seven minutes before full time when Cordaz palmed Sandro`s bullet header in off the underside of the crossbar, goal-line technology confirming it had crossed the line.

Juventus will now turn their focus to winning an unprecedented club treble when they face 11-time champions Real Madrid in the Champions League June 3 final in Cardiff.