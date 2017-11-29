Serie A: Roma skipper Daniele De Rossi gets two-match ban

Roma captain Daniele De Rossi was given a two-match ban on Tuesday for slapping Genoa's Gianluca Lapadula in last weekend's Serie A draw.

De Rossi was sent off with his side leading 1-0 after 69 minutes for hitting Lapadula in the face and the Genoa striker scored the resulting penalty for a 1-1 draw.

The Lega Serie A found the 34-year-old former Italy midfielder guilty of "seriously unsportsmanlike conduct", meaning he will miss their next two league games against SPAL and Chievo.

Juventus were fined 10,000 euros ($11,846) for "derogatory chants of a territorial origin" against Calabria side Crotone, and Inter Milan 3,500 euros for delaying the second half of the Cagliari game by three minutes.

Verona defender Thomas Heurtaux and Bologna's Vasilis Torosidis were both given one-match bans for their respective red cards at the weekend.