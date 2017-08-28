close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Simon Mignolet was rested against Arsenal, he still is Liverpool's No 1 goalkeeper: Jurgen Klopp

Mignolet was handed the gloves at the start of the season, playing in Liverpool`s 3-3 Premier League draw at Watford, the 1-0 home win over Crystal Palace and both legs of their 6-2 aggregate Champions League qualifying win over Hoffenheim.

Reuters| Last Updated: Monday, August 28, 2017 - 14:28
Simon Mignolet was rested against Arsenal, he still is Liverpool&#039;s No 1 goalkeeper: Jurgen Klopp
Reuters

New Delhi: Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet will start the club`s next Premier League match against Manchester City after being rested for Sunday`s 4-0 win over Arsenal, manager Juergen Klopp said after the Anfield drubbing.

Mignolet`s omission from the matchday squad raised some eyebrows but Klopp explained that the Belgium international was still his first choice and had been left out to keep him fresh.

"Intensity for a goalkeeper is different," Klopp said.

"It`s not a physical intensity, it`s a mental intensity. We ... said we wanted to have three really strong goalkeepers, that`s our situation now.

"That means you cannot deal with it like you do when you have a clear number three, a clear number two -- yes, Simon is a clear number one, but the others are not clear number twos and number threes, they are really strong goalkeepers."

Mignolet was handed the gloves at the start of the season, playing in Liverpool`s 3-3 Premier League draw at Watford, the 1-0 home win over Crystal Palace and both legs of their 6-2 aggregate Champions League qualifying win over Hoffenheim.

The Belgian has been criticised over the past few seasons, particularly for his vulnerability under the high ball, but Klopp said he had earned his spot as first choice.

"He`s a machine, he`s always there, he`s solid, really, really reliable ... so he won the race," the German added.

"One hundred percent if nothing happens, Simon will play against City."

Loris Karius came into the team and kept a clean sheet on Sunday, despite a few nervy moments when he dwelt on the ball too long and was nearly punished by Danny Welbeck.

Klopp hinted he would continue to rotate his goalkeepers.

"(Karius) had a lot of good things, he played really cool football, yes sometimes a little bit too cool and waited a little bit too long but ... we all need to learn and get used to playing football in close situations," Klopp added.

Liverpool travel to Manchester City on Sept. 9 when the league resumes after the international break.

TAGS

Simon MignoletArsenalLiverpoolJurgen KloppLiverpool vs ArsenalLoris KariusFootball News

From Zee News

BCCI planning India A tours for women&#039;s team
cricket

BCCI planning India A tours for women's team

Virat Kohli keen to give run-in to fringe players in remaining two ODIs against Sri Lanka
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Virat Kohli keen to give run-in to fringe players in remain...

SEE PIC: Virat Kohli relishing &#039;calm after the storm&#039; in Pallekele
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

SEE PIC: Virat Kohli relishing 'calm after the storm...

Rafael Nadal tops ATP charts for second week
Tennis

Rafael Nadal tops ATP charts for second week

Other Sports

Amit Phangal, Gaurav Bidhuri enter quarters of World Boxing...

Sri Lanka have lost winning formula, says stand-in skipper Chamara Kapugedara
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Sri Lanka have lost winning formula, says stand-in skipper...

Supreme Court refuses to direct BCCI to e-auction IPL media rights
cricket

Supreme Court refuses to direct BCCI to e-auction IPL media...

Won&#039;t be there to receive Arjuna Award due to County commitment, says Cheteshwar Pujara
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Won't be there to receive Arjuna Award due to County c...

&#039;Iceman &amp; Hitman&#039;: Rohit Sharma posts heartfelt tweet for MS Dhoni
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

'Iceman & Hitman': Rohit Sharma posts heartfe...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video