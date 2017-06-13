close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Spain striker Diego Costa on Palmeiras' radar: Reports

Costa`s Instagram account was inundated with requests from Palmeiras fans to sign with the club on Monday.

IANS| Last Updated: Tuesday, June 13, 2017 - 16:20
Spain striker Diego Costa on Palmeiras&#039; radar: Reports
Image Courtesy: Twitter (@diegocosta)

Rio de Janeiro: Spain international striker Diego Costa could join reigning Brazilian Serie A champions Palmeiras after falling out of favour at English football club Chelsea, according to media reports.

The Globo Esporte news portal said the Sao Paulo club is seeking to sign Brazil-born Costa on loan amid reports that Chelsea coach Antonio Conte wants to offload him, reports Xinhua news agency.

Earlier, Costa told Spain`s Mundo Deportivo newspaper that he would be willing to move to "any club in Spain, Italy or Brazil".

Costa, who still has two years left on his Chelsea contract, scored 21 goals in 41 matches for Chelsea last season, helping them win their fourth English Premier League (EPL) title in the past 12 years.

But he has had a rocky relationship with Conte, who reportedly told the 28-year-old via text message last week that he was not part of the coach`s plans.

Costa`s Instagram account was inundated with requests from Palmeiras fans to sign with the club on Monday.

Speculation of a possible return to Brazil mounted when former Selecao midfielder Felipe Melo, who now plays with Palmeiras, added the forward on the social media platform.

Costa has said he would like to return to his former club Atletico Madrid but the Spanish outfit has been banned from signing players until January due to transfer rule breaches.

TAGS

Diego CostaPalmeirasSpain FootballPremier LeagueFootball News

From Zee News

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo accused of 14.7 million euro​ tax fraud by Spanish authorities
Football

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo accused of 14.7 million...

Manchester United target Antoine Griezmann signs new Atletico Madrid deal
Football

Manchester United target Antoine Griezmann signs new Atleti...

Virat Kohli replaces AB de Villiers as World No. 1 ODI batsman, Shikhar Dhawan returns in top 10
cricket

Virat Kohli replaces AB de Villiers as World No. 1 ODI bats...

AB de Villiers to lead South Africa in England T20 series
cricket

AB de Villiers to lead South Africa in England T20 series

Virat Kohli opens up on mid-game tips from MS Dhoni, calls such inputs &#039;priceless&#039;
ICC Champions Trophycricket

Virat Kohli opens up on mid-game tips from MS Dhoni, calls...

French Open 2017 champion Rafael Nadal first to qualify for ATP World Tour Finals
Tennis

French Open 2017 champion Rafael Nadal first to qualify for...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video