Spain striker Diego Costa on Palmeiras' radar: Reports

Rio de Janeiro: Spain international striker Diego Costa could join reigning Brazilian Serie A champions Palmeiras after falling out of favour at English football club Chelsea, according to media reports.

The Globo Esporte news portal said the Sao Paulo club is seeking to sign Brazil-born Costa on loan amid reports that Chelsea coach Antonio Conte wants to offload him, reports Xinhua news agency.

Earlier, Costa told Spain`s Mundo Deportivo newspaper that he would be willing to move to "any club in Spain, Italy or Brazil".

Costa, who still has two years left on his Chelsea contract, scored 21 goals in 41 matches for Chelsea last season, helping them win their fourth English Premier League (EPL) title in the past 12 years.

But he has had a rocky relationship with Conte, who reportedly told the 28-year-old via text message last week that he was not part of the coach`s plans.

Costa`s Instagram account was inundated with requests from Palmeiras fans to sign with the club on Monday.

Speculation of a possible return to Brazil mounted when former Selecao midfielder Felipe Melo, who now plays with Palmeiras, added the forward on the social media platform.

Costa has said he would like to return to his former club Atletico Madrid but the Spanish outfit has been banned from signing players until January due to transfer rule breaches.