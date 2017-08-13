Spanish Super Cup, 1st Leg: Barcelona vs Real Madrid – Live Streaming, TV Telecast, Squads, Date, Venue, Time in IST

New Delhi: Still a week to go before the 87th season of the Spanish League kicks-off and we have yet another El Clasico fixture lined-up. Just a fortnight after their friendly encounter at Miami, Barcelona lock horns against the Spanish Champions Real Madrid, at Camp Nou, tonight.

This will be the Catalan club's first fixture without the 222 milion euros Neymar. So much is at stake for Barcelona, who still have failed to find a replacement for the Brazilian, and especially after Philippe Coutinho doors were closed by Liverpool a couple of days earlier.

Real Madrid, on the other hand would be heading to Camp Nou oozing with confidence especially after their UEFA Super Cup victory over Manchester United. However, the Los Blancos aren't much of a fan of Camp Nou. Off 165 matches played at the Barcelona homeground, Madrid have clinched victory in just 27 matches. Poor indeed!

Rafinha would looking for a Barca comeback while newbies Gerard Deulofeu and Nelson Semedo will be expecting to donn the purple-blue jersey for the first time in official encounter.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who had stepped in, in the dying minutes of the game during the Super Cup game, would be expecting a full 90 minutes of play tonight. New signings Theo Hernandez and Dani Ceballos would expected to make their Madrid debut.

Predicted line-ups:

Real Madrid XI: Keylor Navas, Marcelo, Sergio Ramos, Dani Carvajal, Varane, Toni Kross, Luka Modric, Gareth Bale, Isco, Karim Benzema, Cristiano Ronaldo

Barcelona XI: Ter Stegen, Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba, Umtiti, Vidal, Sergio Busquets, Ivan Rakitic, Andres Iniesta, Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi, Rafinha

Here's everything you need to know about the match:

Which channel will telecast the First leg of the Spanish Super Cup match between Real Madrid and Barcelona in India?

The match will be aired on SONY TEN network

On which day and what time is the First leg of the Spanish Super Cup match between Real Madrid and Barcelona in India?

The match will start on Sunday, 01:30 AM IST (August 14).

How to watch the First leg of the Spanish Super Cup match between Real Madrid and Barcelona online in India?

The live streaming of the match will be available on Sony LIV website and app.