Spanish Super Cup, 2nd Leg: Real Madrid vs Barcelona – Live Streaming, TV Telecast, Squads, Date, Venue, Time in IST

New Delhi: Barcelona, this Thursday will be travelling to Santiago Bernabeu in a hope to mend things in the second leg of the Spanish Super Cup after a 3-1 defeat at home last Sunday.

It was a bitter sweet night for Real Madrid when they had travelled to Camp Nou for the first leg of the Spanish Super Leg on Sunday. Sweet, an astounding 3-1 thumping over the Catalans in their own arena; Bitter, the Cristiano Ronaldo who had scored a stunner to put Los Blancos one ahead of the Barca, but ended up receiving a red card after alleged diving within the penalty box.

On one hand, Ronaldo is now banned for five matches owing to misbehaving with the referee after the red card incident, history is beside the Whites as no club has overturned first leg deficit in the Spanish Supercopa since Real Zaragoza in 2004. And now Barca doesn't have Neymar to inspire them for a comeback. They simply must pull a stunner against the League champions when they lock horns on Thursday.

Predicted line-ups:

Real Madrid XI: Keylor Navas, Marcelo, Sergio Ramos, Dani Carvajal, Varane, Toni Kross, Luka Modric, Gareth Bale, Isco, Karim Benzema, Kovacic

Barcelona XI: Ter Stegen, Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba, Umtiti, Vidal, Sergio Busquets, Ivan Rakitic, Andres Iniesta, Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi, Rafinha

Here's everything you need to know about the match:

Which channel will telecast the Second leg of the Spanish Super Cup match between Real Madrid and Barcelona in India?

The match will be aired on SONY TEN network

On which day and what time is the Second leg of the Spanish Super Cup match between Real Madrid and Barcelona in India?

The match will start on Thursday, 01:30 AM IST (August 17).

How to watch the Second leg of the Spanish Super Cup match between Real Madrid and Barcelona online in India?

The live streaming of the match will be available on Sony LIV website and app.