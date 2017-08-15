close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Spanish Super Cup, 2nd Leg: Real Madrid vs Barcelona – Live Streaming, TV Telecast, Squads, Date, Venue, Time in IST

Barcelona, this Thursday will be travelling to Santiago Bernabeu in a hope to mend things in the second leg of the Spanish Super Cup after a 3-1 defeat at home last Sunday.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, August 15, 2017 - 23:19
Spanish Super Cup, 2nd Leg: Real Madrid vs Barcelona – Live Streaming, TV Telecast, Squads, Date, Venue, Time in IST
Youtube screen grab

New Delhi: Barcelona, this Thursday will be travelling to Santiago Bernabeu in a hope to mend things in the second leg of the Spanish Super Cup after a 3-1 defeat at home last Sunday.

It was a bitter sweet night for Real Madrid when they had travelled to Camp Nou for the first leg of the Spanish Super Leg on Sunday. Sweet, an astounding 3-1 thumping over the Catalans in their own arena; Bitter, the Cristiano Ronaldo who had scored a stunner to put Los Blancos one ahead of the Barca, but ended up receiving a red card after alleged diving within the penalty box.

On one hand, Ronaldo is now banned for five matches owing to misbehaving with the referee after the red card incident, history is beside the Whites as no club has overturned first leg deficit in the Spanish Supercopa since Real Zaragoza in 2004. And now Barca doesn't have Neymar to inspire them for a comeback. They simply must pull a stunner against the League champions when they lock horns on Thursday.

 

Predicted line-ups:

Real Madrid XI: Keylor Navas, Marcelo, Sergio Ramos, Dani Carvajal, Varane, Toni Kross, Luka Modric, Gareth Bale, Isco, Karim Benzema, Kovacic

Barcelona XI: Ter Stegen, Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba, Umtiti, Vidal, Sergio Busquets, Ivan Rakitic, Andres Iniesta, Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi, Rafinha

 

Here's everything you need to know about the match:

Which channel will telecast the Second leg of the Spanish Super Cup match between Real Madrid and Barcelona in India?

The match will be aired on SONY TEN network

 

On which day and what time is the Second leg of the Spanish Super Cup match between Real Madrid and Barcelona in India?

The match will start on Thursday, 01:30 AM IST (August 17).

 

How to watch the Second leg of the Spanish Super Cup match between Real Madrid and Barcelona online in India?

The live streaming of the match will be available on Sony LIV website and app.

TAGS

Real Madrid vs Barcelona live streamingBarcelona vs Real MadridCristiano RonaldoReal Madrid vs Barcelona telecast in IndiaLionel MessiSpanish Super CupSpanish Super Cup second legFootball Newssports news

From Zee News

Zinedine Zidane angered by five-game Cristiano Ronaldo ban
Football

Zinedine Zidane angered by five-game Cristiano Ronaldo ban

Sreesanth back on cricket field after 4 years
cricket

Sreesanth back on cricket field after 4 years

Arjuna Ranatunga slams Sri Lanka board over 3-0 whitewash by India
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Arjuna Ranatunga slams Sri Lanka board over 3-0 whitewash b...

Maria Sharapova awarded main draw wildcard at U.S. Open
Tennis

Maria Sharapova awarded main draw wildcard at U.S. Open

cricket

India A lose by 235 runs against South Africa A in 1st Test

Upul Tharanga to lead Sri Lanka in five-match ODI series against India
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Upul Tharanga to lead Sri Lanka in five-match ODI series ag...

Puneri Paltan beat Bengal Warriors 34-17 in inter-zone PKL
Pro Kabaddi League 2017Other Sports

Puneri Paltan beat Bengal Warriors 34-17 in inter-zone PKL

WATCH: Brock Lesnar comes face-to-face with Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman and Samoa Joe a week ahead of WWE SummerSlam
Other Sports

WATCH: Brock Lesnar comes face-to-face with Roman Reigns, B...

Twitterati infuriated over MSK Prasad&#039;s &quot;will look for MS Dhoni&#039;s alternative&quot; statement
cricket

Twitterati infuriated over MSK Prasad's "will loo...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video