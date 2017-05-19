close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV

Indian Premier League 2017

» »

Sports Minister Vijay Goel steps in to rescue sacked footballer CK Vineeth

Vineet joined the Accountant General's office in 2012 through sports quota.

PTI| Last Updated: Friday, May 19, 2017 - 20:44
Sports Minister Vijay Goel steps in to rescue sacked footballer CK Vineeth

New Delhi: Sports Minister Vijay Goel has come out in support of Indian footballer C K Vineeth after his employer, Kerala Accountant General's office, sacked him due to low attendance.

"If rules are a hindrance, we might change the rules because they are dedicated for the passion of sports," said Goel in a statement.

Goel said he will speak to the Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on the matter.

"A player has to play continuously and hence is unable to meet the mandatory guideline. I will speak to Kerala Chief Minister and Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) office in New Delhi to seek their intervention to accommodate this player and change the rules."

Vineet joined the Accountant General's office in 2012 through sports quota.

The footballer has played both in the I-League and Indian Super League. 

TAGS

Vijay Goelsports ministerIndian footballerCK VineethKerala Accountant GeneralI-LeagueIndian Super LeagueFootball News

From Zee News

Top moments from Justin Bieber's Purpose India Tour con...

Amazon Great Indian Sale: These 10 products are really a ste...

Foods You Should Eat This Summer

Indian colts earn morale boosting win over fancied Italy in U-17 World Cup preparation
Football

Indian colts earn morale boosting win over fancied Italy in...

WATCH: Livewire Hardik Pandya sets wet Bengaluru on fire with brilliant fielding in IPL Qualifier 2
IPLcricket

WATCH: Livewire Hardik Pandya sets wet Bengaluru on fire wi...

Two undeserving medicos in Rio team? CBI registers preliminary enquiry
Other Sports

Two undeserving medicos in Rio team? CBI registers prelimin...

WADA could lift Russia anti-doping suspension later this year
Other Sports

WADA could lift Russia anti-doping suspension later this ye...

IPL 2017: Rain threat looms over MI vs KKR match, here&#039;s what happens if Qualifier 2 is washed out
IPLcricket

IPL 2017: Rain threat looms over MI vs KKR match, here...

Mohammad Kaif shares his motto, says India is by far the most inclusive and tolerant country
cricket

Mohammad Kaif shares his motto, says India is by far the mo...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video