Sports Minister Vijay Goel steps in to rescue sacked footballer CK Vineeth

New Delhi: Sports Minister Vijay Goel has come out in support of Indian footballer C K Vineeth after his employer, Kerala Accountant General's office, sacked him due to low attendance.

"If rules are a hindrance, we might change the rules because they are dedicated for the passion of sports," said Goel in a statement.

Goel said he will speak to the Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on the matter.

"A player has to play continuously and hence is unable to meet the mandatory guideline. I will speak to Kerala Chief Minister and Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) office in New Delhi to seek their intervention to accommodate this player and change the rules."

Vineet joined the Accountant General's office in 2012 through sports quota.

The footballer has played both in the I-League and Indian Super League.