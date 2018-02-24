हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Stoke City goalie errs as Leicester City equalise via own goal in Premier League

An own goal by Stoke City keeper Jack Butland gifted Leicester City an equaliser in a 1-1 Premier League draw at the King Power Stadium on Saturday and denied Paul Lambert`s side a rare win on the road. 

Reuters| Updated: Feb 24, 2018, 20:22 PM IST
Comments |
Stoke City goalie errs as Leicester City equalise via own goal in Premier League
Leicester City were down 0-1 before Stoke City goalkeeper scored an own goal to restore parity. (Twitter)

Leicester: An own goal by Stoke City keeper Jack Butland gifted Leicester City an equaliser in a 1-1 Premier League draw at the King Power Stadium on Saturday and denied Paul Lambert`s side a rare win on the road. 

After Stoke took the lead through Xherdan Shaqiri`s third goal in successive league games just before the interval, Butland parried the ball into his net when under no obvious pressure from a Marc Albrighton cross.

Stoke, who remain in 19th place, have the worst away record in the division and were unlucky not to hang on to their lead after a gutsy performance that belied their lowly league status. Leicester`s Riyad Mahrez, who was starting his first league game since failing to secure a move to Manchester City, twice had chances to grab a home winner while Harry Maguire and Matty James both hit the post. Stoke gave a debut off the bench to Tyrese Campbell, 18-year-old son of former Everton striker Kevin Campbell.

Tags:
footballPremier LeagueLeicester CityStoke CityLeicester
Next
Story

I-League: Dudu fires four as East Bengal crush Chennai 7-1

Trending