Stoke City goalie errs as Leicester City equalise via own goal in Premier League

Leicester: An own goal by Stoke City keeper Jack Butland gifted Leicester City an equaliser in a 1-1 Premier League draw at the King Power Stadium on Saturday and denied Paul Lambert`s side a rare win on the road.

After Stoke took the lead through Xherdan Shaqiri`s third goal in successive league games just before the interval, Butland parried the ball into his net when under no obvious pressure from a Marc Albrighton cross.

Stoke, who remain in 19th place, have the worst away record in the division and were unlucky not to hang on to their lead after a gutsy performance that belied their lowly league status. Leicester`s Riyad Mahrez, who was starting his first league game since failing to secure a move to Manchester City, twice had chances to grab a home winner while Harry Maguire and Matty James both hit the post. Stoke gave a debut off the bench to Tyrese Campbell, 18-year-old son of former Everton striker Kevin Campbell.