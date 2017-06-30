close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Sunderland appoint Simon Grayson as new manager on three-year contract

Former Leeds United boss Grayson, 47, had been in charge at Deepdale since 2013, but was given permission by Preston to hold talks with Sunderland, who saw David Moyes resign after their relegation from the Premier League last season.

AFP| Last Updated: Friday, June 30, 2017 - 09:07
Sunderland appoint Simon Grayson as new manager on three-year contract
Reuters

London: English club Sunderland signed Simon Grayson as their new manager on a three-year deal from fellow Championship side Preston North End on Thursday.

Former Leeds United boss Grayson, 47, had been in charge at Deepdale since 2013, but was given permission by Preston to hold talks with Sunderland, who saw David Moyes resign after their relegation from the Premier League last season.

"Sunderland AFC is delighted to welcome Simon Grayson as the club`s new manager," a Sunderland statement said.

"A seasoned manager who has taken charge of over 600 games, Grayson has vast experience of building and improving teams he takes charge of.

"He arrives at the Stadium of Light after four years at Preston North End, where he took the club from the lower reaches of League One into the Championship."

Former Leicester City defender Grayson also led Leeds and Huddersfield Town to promotions from the third tier to the Championship in 2010 and 2012 respectively.

TAGS

SunderlandSimon GraysonPrestonFootball Newssports news

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

India’s 5 most expensive cities 2017

World celebrates International Yoga Day 2017 - In Pics

West Indies vs India, 3rd ODI: Preview, Live Streaming, TV Listings, Date, Time, Venue, Squads
West Indies vs India 2017cricket

West Indies vs India, 3rd ODI: Preview, Live Streaming, TV...

Cricket Australia braces for turmoil as pay dispute rages on; Ashes series under threat
cricket

Cricket Australia braces for turmoil as pay dispute rages o...

ICC Women&#039;s World Cup: India vs West Indies – Highlights and important stats you must know
cricket

ICC Women's World Cup: India vs West Indies – Highligh...

cricket

ICC Women's World Cup 2017: Megh Lanning's centur...

Confederations Cup 2017: Leon Goretzka&#039;s brace against Mexico puts Germany in final
Football

Confederations Cup 2017: Leon Goretzka's brace against...

Aegon International: Dramatic double for Johanna Konta as Simona Halep&#039;s No.1 hopes dashed
Tennis

Aegon International: Dramatic double for Johanna Konta as S...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video