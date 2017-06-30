Sunderland appoint Simon Grayson as new manager on three-year contract

London: English club Sunderland signed Simon Grayson as their new manager on a three-year deal from fellow Championship side Preston North End on Thursday.

Former Leeds United boss Grayson, 47, had been in charge at Deepdale since 2013, but was given permission by Preston to hold talks with Sunderland, who saw David Moyes resign after their relegation from the Premier League last season.

"Sunderland AFC is delighted to welcome Simon Grayson as the club`s new manager," a Sunderland statement said.

"A seasoned manager who has taken charge of over 600 games, Grayson has vast experience of building and improving teams he takes charge of.

"He arrives at the Stadium of Light after four years at Preston North End, where he took the club from the lower reaches of League One into the Championship."

Former Leicester City defender Grayson also led Leeds and Huddersfield Town to promotions from the third tier to the Championship in 2010 and 2012 respectively.