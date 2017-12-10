The Manchester Derby: Wayne Rooney's stunner against Manchester City in 2011 - WATCH

New Delhi: Manchester United host Manchester City at home today, in an action-packed Old Trafford. Pep Guardiola's mean lead the table by eight points, ahead of second-placed United. Mourinho knows that he has to win this game, to have some hope of winning the league. Even drawing the game will take away any title hopes.

After a long time, United won't have their beloved Wayne Rooney a.k.a Wazza in their ranks. He always bought that extra boost of confidence in these derby games, which was well-proved by his amazing overhead goal against City in 2011.

Wazza is busy racking in goals with a troubled Everton squad, but this overhead goal is a goal, which nobody can forget.