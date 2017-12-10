हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
The Manchester Derby: Wayne Rooney's stunner against Manchester City in 2011 - WATCH

After a long time, United won't have their beloved Wayne Rooney a.k.a Wazza in their ranks. He always bought that extra boost of confidence in these derby games, which was well-proved by his amazing overhead goal against City in 2011.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Dec 10, 2017, 19:38 PM IST
Courtesy: Twitter (@archit1793)

New Delhi: Manchester United host Manchester City at home today, in an action-packed Old Trafford. Pep Guardiola's mean lead the table by eight points, ahead of second-placed United. Mourinho knows that he has to win this game, to have some hope of winning the league. Even drawing the game will take away any title hopes. 

Wazza is busy racking in goals with a troubled Everton squad, but this overhead goal is a goal, which nobody can forget.

