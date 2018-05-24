Thomas Cup: India bow out post 0-5 defeat to China

Bangkok: Following a thrilling 5-0 triumph over Australia on Monday, the Indian men`s badminton team led by HS Prannoy made a humiliating exit from the Thomas and Uber Cup after slumping to a shocking 5-0 defeat to China last evening.

In the opening men`s singles match, world number nine Prannoy was stunned by two-time former world champion and Olympic gold medallist, Chen Long in straight sets 9-21, 9-21 in a clash that lasted just 27 minutes.

Subsequently, Zhang Nan joined forces with Liu Cheng in the first doubles clash to double China`s lead as they swept aside the Indian pair of MR Arjun and Shlok Ramchandran 21-12, 21-15.

Though B Sai Praneeth made world number three Shi Yuqi sweat for almost an hour in the second men`s singles clash, he eventually failed to come out victorious as he suffered a 9-21, 21-15, 12-21 defeat to his opponent to see India go down 0-3 to China.

Arun George and Sanyam Shukla then gave a tough fight to the Chinese team of Li Junhui and Liu Yuchen in the second men`s doubles clash before they eventually went down to a 15-21, 22-20, 15-21 defeat.

In the final match and the third men`s singles match, Indian teenager Lakshya Sen comfortably won the first two games before he failed to capitalize on it and slumped to a 21-16, 8-21, 9-21 defeat against Lin Dan to hand 5-0 win to China.