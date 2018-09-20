Thousand Kilometers apart, Indian U-16 Youth Football Teams aim to create history

NEW DELHI: The Indian Youth Teams (football) have been playing and training in Malaysia and Mongolia for their upcoming challenges with a common goal.

The Indian U-16 National Men's Team aspires to become the first Indian team to qualify for the FIFA U-17 World Cup and are training for the same in Malaysia.

Likewise, the Indian U-16 Women's National Team has been preparing in Mongolia to qualify for the AFC U-16 Women's Championship Finals.

The men's team will face Vietnam on Friday in their first group stage match while the girl's team have begun their campaign by winning against Hong Kong and Pakistan.

Both the teams have been wishing each other with players and coaches waiting for history to be created.

Coaches from both the team have been praising the other team's performance.

“We wish the boys all the very best for their matches in the AFC U-16 Championship Finals and hope that they will create history. The team has the potential to go a long way and I hope they secure qualification,” said Head Coach of the Indian U-16 Women’s National Team Firmin D’Souza.

“We have watched the girls win their first two matches and it was an inspiration to watch them perform in the manner that they did,” informed Head Coach of the Indian U-16 National Team Bibiano Fernandes. “We wish them all the best and hope that they will make us proud.”

The players have also been responding to each other's training and achievements.

“It feels like we are playing when we watch the girls team play,” said Vikram Pratap Singh. “We even watched the match against Pakistan and were happy when we won. Winning against Pakistan always has a different feel to it.”

“We know the potential of the boys’ team and we know they are capable of scripting history,” stated Aveka Singh. “We wish them all the best in their endeavour and hope that they will make us proud.”