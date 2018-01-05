EPL: Son Heung-min, Pedro Obiang strikes likely for 'Goal of the Season' contenders

New Delhi: Son Heung-min and Pedro Obiang scored in Friday's Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United, and their solo efforts could well be in the running for 'Goal of the Season'.

Son's strike cancelled out Obiang's thunderbolt as Spurs salvaged a 1-1 draw against their London rivals.

(Also read: EPL: Son Heung-Min's gem saves Tottenham Hotspur after West Ham's Pedro Obiang' thunderbolt)

The 25-year-old Spanish native Obiang put West Ham ahead in the first half, after a sensational 30-yard strike.

One of the fastest goal I've ever seen. Take a bow Pedro Obiang. pic.twitter.com/lfjjcyfNQR — Ramesh (@RameshCK19) January 4, 2018

But the South Korean had something else on mind and gave the perfect response, scoring through a sensational 25-yard shot for his sixth goal in last nine appearances.

Both goals sent the fans in Wembley Stadium jumping in joy, but the result was not what Tottenham wanted as they dominated throughout and had to settle for a draw – further hurting their ambitions to finish in top four.

Mauricio Pochettino's team are fifth in the table right now, three points behind fourth-placed Liverpool – adding more heat to the race to Champions League qualification.

West Ham are two points above the relegation zone after stretching their unbeaten run to three matches.