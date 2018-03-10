Training session injury forces Paul Pogba to miss Manchester United-Liverpool game

MANCHESTER: Manchester United`s French midfielder Paul Pogba was ruled out of Saturday`s clash with Liverpool after picking up an injury in the team`s final training session. Spaniard Juan Mata starts in midfield while Marcus Rashford returns to the United starting line-up to make a three-pronged attack with Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez.

Defender Eric Bailly returned to the starting line-up after being sidelined for over three months with an injury. Liverpool`s Jordan Henderson, who suffered a dead-leg in Tuesday`s Champions League tie against Porto, starts on the bench for Juergen Klopp`s side.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will partner Emre Can in the centre of midfield while James Milner captains the side in Henderson`s absence.