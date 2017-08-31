close
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, August 31, 2017 - 12:15
Transfer Deadline Day: 5 key signings likely to be completed in European football
Reuters

New Delhi: As the 2017/18 summer transfer window draws to a close, there are quite a few big names who are yet to finalise their futures and are likely to find themselves palying for a different team in a different country altogether by the end of day.

While most of the Premier League's big clubs have roped in key signings already, there are a few like Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur who have a few Ins and Outs to deal with.

Alexis Sanchez: The Chilean looks desperate to leave Arsenal and has reportedly rejected the club`s offer of weekly wages reportedly worth £300,000 ($380,000, 320,000 euros) and Gunners boss Arsene Wenger has to decide whether to cash in on the Chile forward or lose him for free when his contract expires at the end of the season. Manchester City are leading the chase to sign Sanchez, with reports suggesting they are set to offer £70 million and could be willing to include their England winger Raheem Sterling as part of the deal.

Diego Costa: One of the most sought-after strikers in England last season, the Spanaird has been frozen out by Chelsea manager Antonio Conte since the end of last season following their very public fall out.
The Spain striker`s preference is to return to his former club Atletico Madrid, but they currently have a transfer embargo. Chelsea have been holding out for £50 million for Costa and he could yet be the subject of a last-minute offer from Everton, whose boss Ronald Koeman is keen to land a top striker to cap his £140 million spending spree. 

Philippe Coutinho: Targeted by Barcelona as a marquee replacement for Neymar following the striker`s world-record move to Paris Saint-Germain, Coutinho has made it clear he wants to join the Spanish club. But Liverpool have rejected the Brazil forward`s transfer request, with the club`s American owners insisting he isn`t for sale. Barca have other ideas and it would be no surprise if they return with a blockbuster offer after already failing with a bid of over £100 million.

Ross Barkley: Aware of Conte`s frustration at Chelsea`s decision to sanction the sale of Nemanja Matic to Manchester United, the Blues hierarchy are trying to fill the Serbian midfielder`s boots by signing Everton's Ross Barkley. A key figure in the Toffees squad for quite a few years now, Barkely hasn't been able to hold on to a starting XI spot under Ronald Koeman. But the Blues would need to submit an improved bid from their previous £25 bid that Everton rejected. Other than the 23-year-old, Chelsea also have their eyes on Leicester City's Danny Drinkwater for the same position.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain: Reports on Wednesday claimed Liverpool have agreed a £35 million deal with Arsenal to sign England midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. The 24-year-old appeared set to join Chelsea earlier this week after the champions had a bid accepted. But it is believed Liverpool was always Oxlade-Chamberlain`s preferred destination and he never entered into contract talks with Conte while he waited to see if Jurgen Klopp`s side would make an acceptable offer.

(With AFP inputs)

