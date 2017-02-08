Transfer news: Antoine Griezmann is not moving to Manchester United, confirms Atletico President

New Delhi: Much was making round about the French international Antoine Griezmann's move to Old Trafford, but Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo finally brought the curtains down to the much-rumored summer transfer. The president ruled out his move to Manchester United, claiming that Griezmann is loving it at Vicente Calderon.

It is not just Manchester United who is keeping an eye on Griezmann's transfer move, but the Arsenal side is also ready to welcome him at the Emirates.

In an interview with a spanish radio station, Cadena Cope, Enrique said,"Every time I see him, I hug him. He is a fantastic striker and is enjoying his career at Atletico."

In the summer of 2014, then 23-year-old Griezmann made a whopping UK£24 million move to the Red and Whites, which was quite a worthy of a transfer. The forward was instrumental in the team's journey to 2016 Champion's league final, where they had lost to their league neighbours, Real Madrid, in penalty shoot-out. The season earned him the La Liga Best Player award too.

His stay at the club, along with his clinical play in last year's Euro Cup, placed him third in the list for Ballon d'Or 2016. Scoring over 50 goals in his 95 appearances for the club, Cerezo is firm on keeping Griezmann at Atletico.

However, his image adviser differs from the club president. "The transfer would be ideal from marketing perspective. And above all moving he would get the opportunity to play for the club which his idol used to play for-David Beckham," added Sebastien Bellencontre in an interview to So Foot.

It is also rumored that his stay at the club would depend on Atletico's performance this season and at which position they finish at, regardless of the fact that his contract is upto 2021.