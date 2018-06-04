हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Turkey

Turkey's Fenerbahce elect Ali Koc as chairman

 Turkey`s Fenerbahce elected businessman Ali Koc as chairman for the next three years, the club said on Sunday.

The 51-year-old Koc, who won over 75 percent of the votes, is a member of Turkey`s wealthiest family which runs the conglomerate Koc Holding.

Previous chairman Aziz Yildirim had led the club since 1998.

Fenerbahce, the second most successful club in Turkey, were runners-up in the Turkish Cup this year and will go into the next season`s Champions League playoff rounds.

