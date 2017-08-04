close
Twitter reacts to Neymar's move from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain

By signing Neymar for a world record transfer fee, PSG and its wealthy Qatari owners have definitively closed that chapter of the club's history.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, August 4, 2017 - 16:51
Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Football has changed and it will probably never be the same again. Paris Saint-Germain have pulled off the biggest coup in the history of club football with the signing of Neymar for a staggering $262 million. The fee, something that seemed unheard of even six months ago, is now a reality.

For many years, PSG was known for under-achievement, overt racism in the stands and fan violence outside the stadium.

By signing Neymar for a world record transfer fee, PSG and its wealthy Qatari owners have definitively closed that chapter of the club's history.

PSG in a statement said, "his arrival into the Paris Saint-Germain family emphasizes more than ever the club’s aims to rise to the top of world football."

Earlier, Barcelona said in a statement on their website that his legal representatives, "visited in person the club's offices and made the payment of 222 million euros in the player's name with regards to the unilateral termination of the contract that united both parties."

Reactions poured in from other players, managers and fans from across the world. Here are some of the best.

Hundreds of fans are lining up on the Champs-Elysees to get their hands on the first Paris Saint-Germain jerseys emblazoned with Neymar’s name after his world-record transfer. The shirts cost 155 euros ($184).

TAGS

NeymarNeymar PSGBarcelonaNeymar transfer

From Zee News

