Twitter reacts to Neymar's move from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain

New Delhi: Football has changed and it will probably never be the same again. Paris Saint-Germain have pulled off the biggest coup in the history of club football with the signing of Neymar for a staggering $262 million. The fee, something that seemed unheard of even six months ago, is now a reality.

For many years, PSG was known for under-achievement, overt racism in the stands and fan violence outside the stadium.

By signing Neymar for a world record transfer fee, PSG and its wealthy Qatari owners have definitively closed that chapter of the club's history.

PSG in a statement said, "his arrival into the Paris Saint-Germain family emphasizes more than ever the club’s aims to rise to the top of world football."

Earlier, Barcelona said in a statement on their website that his legal representatives, "visited in person the club's offices and made the payment of 222 million euros in the player's name with regards to the unilateral termination of the contract that united both parties."

Reactions poured in from other players, managers and fans from across the world. Here are some of the best.

Barcelona fans when asked about Neymar: pic.twitter.com/eAHhapv8eM — Football Obsession (@Footy_Obsession) August 4, 2017

What Neymar can get with his World Record transfer fee, if he visits Nigeria... #BBSports pic.twitter.com/d3Mn4BxAv5 — Busy Buddies (@thebusybuddies) August 4, 2017

Neymar becomes the the most expensive transfer in football history. But we forget what that makes Gerard Pique: the worst ITK in football. pic.twitter.com/ES8xrKMWU3 — Srijandeep Das (@srijandeep) August 4, 2017

Zlatan; "Can Neymar give PSG a UCL? I could only drag PSG to the QF's. I the great Zlatan couldn't do it, what makes you think Neymar can?" pic.twitter.com/3FpglMeGQQ — Manchester Utd Daft (@Manutddaft) August 4, 2017

Neymar back account lookin like pic.twitter.com/X8lMMT4Wdi — (@Cidery_) August 4, 2017

Hamilton : I earn £650k a week. This is how to go about it.

Neymar : hmmm pic.twitter.com/aSRop9BIOg — tega onojaife (@tegasupreme) August 4, 2017

PSG: How much for Neymar? FCB: He's not for sell, but if you have €222M come and carry him PSG: Send your account details. FCB: pic.twitter.com/1qqqNjKmHF — Atiku Stephen (@AOStephenVII) August 3, 2017

It actually happened.

Here's the full story on Neymar's record-breaking move to PSG.#NeymarEstParisien pic.twitter.com/39cKj8E36a — Mithun Das (@user_mithundas) August 3, 2017

Hundreds of fans are lining up on the Champs-Elysees to get their hands on the first Paris Saint-Germain jerseys emblazoned with Neymar’s name after his world-record transfer. The shirts cost 155 euros ($184).