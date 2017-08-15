UEFA Champions League, 1st play-off round: Hoffenheim vs Liverpool – Live Streaming, TV Listings, Date, Time in IST, Venue

New Delhi: Jurgen Klopp-mentored Liverpool, on this Tuesday, will fly eastwards to Germany to play Hoffenheim in their first round of the UEFA Champions League play-offs at the Rhein-Neckar Arena.

The Reds stood fourth in the 2016-17 English Premier League table, just two points behind Manchester City, and ergo have to take the longer route to make their way into the Champions League fixture. The 2004-05 champions last featured in the tournament three seasons ago where they manages just a single win in the group stage, thereby shifting to the Europa League.

The English club has started with a 3-3 draw against Watford. However, they would be travelling without Adam Lallana and Nathaniel Clyne, but Roberto Firmino has been declared fit.

Hoffenheim, on the other hand, finishing fourth in their last Bundesliga campaign have found themselves fortunate enough to contend for a spot in the Champions League for the very first time. However, their major concern has been the loss of both Sebastian Rudy and Niklas Suele to Bayern Munich in the transfer season.

UEFA Champions League play-offs matches for Wednesday:

Sporting Lisbon vs Steaua Bucuresti, Estádio José Alvalade at 12:15 am IST

Young Boys vs CSKA Moscow, Stade de Suisse at 12:15 am IST

Hoffenheim vs Liverpool, Rhein-Neckar Arena at 12:15 am IST

Apoel Nicosia vs Slavia Praha, GSP Stadium at 12:15 am IST

Which are the UEFA Champions League play-offs matches that will be telecast on TV in India ?

The UEFA Champions League play-offs matches that will be telecast on TV in India are – Hoffenheim vs Liverpool and Sporting Lisbon vs Steaua Bucuresti.

Which are the channels that will do a live telecast of the UEFA Champions League play-offs matches?

The UEFA Champions League play-offs matches will be telecast live on Sony Ten network

Where can one watch the Live Streaming of the UEFA Champions League play-offs matches?

One can watch the Live Streaming of UEFA Champions League play-offs matches on Sony LIV.