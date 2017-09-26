close
UEFA Champions League 2017-18: Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund – Live Streaming, TV Listing, Date, Time in IST

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, September 26, 2017 - 21:56
Reuters

New Delhi: Reigning champions Real Madrid kicked off their title defense campaign in Europe with a ravishing 3-0 win over APOEL FC riding on a sensational brace from Cristiano Ronaldo. And now the Spanish giants head to Germany for their second Group H encounter against Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday.

Heading into the game, statistics remain in favour of Madrid and Ronaldo with the Portuguese international scoring all three times in the last three matches against Dortmund. But the Balon d'Or winner is also going through a slow start when looked at the Spanish league.

Speaking about the German club, they suffered a shock defeat when Harry Kane struck twice at Wembley to grab three points in favour of Tottenham Hotspur when the Enhlish club had welcomed Dortmund earlier this month.

Here is everything you need to know about UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund...

 

When is the UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund?

The UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund is on Wednesday.

At what time will the UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund start?

The UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund will start at 12:15am IST.

What are the TV Listings for the UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund?

You can watch the UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund on Sony Ten 2.

Where can you watch the Live Streaming of the UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund?

You can watch the Live Streaming of UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund on Sony LIV.  

