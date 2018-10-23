हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
UEFA champions League

UEFA Champions League: Atletico handed Diego Costa, Stefan Savic boost for trip to Dortmund

Image Courtesy: Reuters

La Liga outfit Atletico Madrid have been given a boost ahead of their top-of-the-table Champions League clash at Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday following news reports that striker Diego Costa and defender Stefan Savic are fit to play after returning from injury.

Costa, who scored in the Spanish side`s opening 2-1 Group A win away to AS Monaco and set up a goal in the 3-1 victory at home to Club Bruges, has been sidelined since hurting his hamstring against the Belgian side on Oct. 3.

Montenegro centre back Savic has been sidelined for six weeks since suffering what the club described as a "severe muscle injury" while on international duty in September.

Dortmund lead the group on goal difference after beating Bruges 1-0 away, Monaco 3-0 at home and are also top of the Bundesliga, having thrashed VfB Stuttgart 4-0 on Saturday. Atletico, meanwhile, were held to a 1-1 draw at Villarreal.

