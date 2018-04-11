UEFA Champions League: Bayern Munich warms up for quarters clash

MUNICH: Bundesliga giant Bayern Munich warmed up Tuesday in preparation for its UEFA Champions League return leg quarterfinal against Spain's Sevilla in a session presided over by head coach Jupp Heynckes.

Bayern heads into Wednesday's clash with a 2-1 advantage on aggregate after the Bavarians escaped the first game with a win thanks to an own goal from Jesús Navas, reports Efe.

Bayern's Thiago Alcantara sealed the deal with a goal in the 68th minute to reverse the opening lead Sevilla had initially secured in the 32nd.

The team's most recognizable faces were out training Tuesday, including prolific scorer Thomas Müller and Netherlands veteran Arjen Robben.

Wednesday's tie kicks off at the Allianz Arena.