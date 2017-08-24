UEFA Champions League Group Stage Draw: Live Streaming, Pots and Seedings, Time in IST

New Delhi: The Play-offs of 2016 UEFA Champions League concluded on Wednesday night, with Liverpool and Sporting Lisbon being the last two sides to secure their passage to the UCL group-stage while Napoli, Sevilla, Celtic and Olympiakos were the sides to progress a day before.

A total of 32 teams await their fates in the draw for the Group Stage which will be conducted today at Grimaldi Forum, Monaco. UEFA men's player of the year will also be crowned today.

The draw begins at 9:30 PM IST and live streaming will be available on UEFA.com website as well as their YouTube channel.

Seeded Teams: Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Benfica, Chelsea, Shakhtar Donetsk, Monaco, Spartak Moscow

Pot 2: Barcelona, Atletico, Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund, Sevilla, Man City, FC Porto, Man United

Pot 3: Napoli, Tottenham, FC Basel, Olympiakos, Anderlecht, Liverpool, Roma, Besiktas

Pot 4: Celtic, CSKA Moscow, Sporting CP, APOEL Nicosia, Feyenoord, NK Maribor, FK Qarabag, RB Leipzig

With as many as five teamins from England participating in this year's Gchampions League, here's a look at who could face who in the group stage.

Chelsea

Pot two: Barcelona, Atlético Madrid, PSG, Borussia Dortmund, Sevilla, Porto

Pot three: Napoli, Basel, Olympiakos, Anderlecht, Roma, Besiktas

Pot four: Celtic, CSKA Moscow, Sporting, APOEL, Feyenoord, Maribor, Qarabag, RB Leipzig

Manchester City

Seeds: Real Madrid, Bayern, Juventus, Benfica, Shakhtar Donetsk, Monaco, Spartak Moscow

Pot three: Napoli, Basel, Olympiakos, Anderlecht, Roma, Besiktas

Pot four: Celtic, CSKA Moscow, Sporting, APOEL, Feyenoord, Maribor, Qarabag, RB Leipzig

Manchester United

Seeds: Real Madrid, Bayern, Juventus, Benfica, Shakhtar Donetsk, Monaco, Spartak Moscow

Pot three: Napoli, Basel, Olympiakos, Anderlecht, Roma, Besiktas

Pot four: Celtic, CSKA Moscow, Sporting, APOEL, Feyenoord, Maribor, Qarabag, RB Leipzig

Tottenham Hotspur

Seeds: Real Madrid, Bayern, Juventus, Benfica, Shakhtar Donetsk, Monaco, Spartak Moscow

Pot two: Barcelona, Atlético Madrid, PSG, Borussia Dortmund, Sevilla, Porto

Pot four: Celtic, CSKA Moscow, Sporting, APOEL, Feyenoord, Maribor, Qarabag, RB Leipzig

Liverpool

Seeds: Real Madrid, Bayern, Juventus, Benfica, Shakhtar Donetsk, Monaco, Spartak Moscow

Pot two: Barcelona, Atlético Madrid, PSG, Borussia Dortmund, Sevilla, Porto

Pot four: Celtic, CSKA Moscow, Sporting, APOEL, Feyenoord, Maribor, Qarabag, RB Leipzig

The first group games will be played on September 12-13.