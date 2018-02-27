हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

UEFA hits France's Samir Nasri with six-month doping ban

Former Manchester City midfielder and France international Samir Nasri was handed a six-month doping ban “for using a prohibited method” by European football governing body UEFA on Tuesday.

AFP| Updated: Feb 27, 2018, 20:41 PM IST
Comments |
UEFA hits France&#039;s Samir Nasri with six-month doping ban
AFP

Former Manchester City midfielder and France international Samir Nasri was handed a six-month doping ban “for using a prohibited method” by European football governing body UEFA on Tuesday.

Nasri, 30, had appealed to Uefa for a Therapeutic Use Exemption (TUE) following a multi-vitamin intravenous booster he received at a Los Angeles clinic in 2016.

That was rejected last March, as was an appeal in December to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The method is on the World Anti-Doping Agency’s prohibited list.

Tags:
Samir NasriFranceDoping BanfootballUEFA
Next
Story

Champions League: Neymar could still face Real Madrid, no operation planned, says PSG coach Unai Emery

Trending