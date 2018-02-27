UEFA hits France's Samir Nasri with six-month doping ban

Former Manchester City midfielder and France international Samir Nasri was handed a six-month doping ban “for using a prohibited method” by European football governing body UEFA on Tuesday.

Nasri, 30, had appealed to Uefa for a Therapeutic Use Exemption (TUE) following a multi-vitamin intravenous booster he received at a Los Angeles clinic in 2016.

That was rejected last March, as was an appeal in December to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The method is on the World Anti-Doping Agency’s prohibited list.