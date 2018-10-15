हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
UEFA Nations League: Eder scores as Ronaldo less Portugal defeat Scotland

Captain Cristiano Ronaldo was left out of the Portugal squad by mutual consent with coach Fernando Santos.

Portugal forward Eder scored his first international goal since the Euro 2016 final against France to complete a 3-1 friendly win over Scotland on Sunday.

Debutant Helder Costa opened the scoring on his international debut for an experimental Portugal who made 10 changes from the team which started the 3-2 Nations League win in Poland on Thursday. Bruma added a third and Steven Naismith scored a consolation for the hosts.

Captain Cristiano Ronaldo was left out of the Portugal squad altogether for this month`s games by mutual consent with coach Fernando Santos. Scotland, beaten 2-1 win in Israel in the Nations League in their last outing, managed to hold their own until Bruma freed Kevin Rodrigues and his low cross was turned in by Costa in the 44th minute.

The European champions went further ahead in the 73rd minute when Renato Sanches floated a cross into the area and Eder outjumped his marker to head in. The Guinea-Bissau-born forward was making his first Portugal appearance for 18 months and his fifth since scoring the only goal for the Euro 2016 final against France.

Bruma, always dangerous, latched on to a through pass, cut inside his marker and fired past Craig Gordon to add a third goal with six minutes left. Naismith made the scoreline more respectable in stoppage time, clipping the ball past Beto after being set up by Gary Mackay-Steven’s clever backheel.

