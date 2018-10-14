हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
UEFA Nations League

UEFA Nations League: Ireland frustrate dominant Denmark with Eriksen sidelined

The Irish seemed content to settle for a draw with Denmark currently top of the group after accumulating four points.

Image Courtesy: Reuters

Denmark dominated possession but couldn`t find a way to break down a dogged Republic of Ireland team as the two sides played out a dull scoreless draw in their UEFA Nations League B, Group 4 clash in Dublin on Saturday.

The visitors were missing injured playmaker Christian Eriksen, who scored a stunning hat-trick in a 5-1 World Cup playoff win at the Aviva Stadium 11 months ago, and his quality was sorely missed in a game that was bereft of chances. Eriksen has been a vital performer for club outfit Tottenham Hotspur as well this season and was certainly missed by Denmark who struggled to make an impact. 

Denmark winger Pione Sisto skimmed the outside of the far post in first-half stoppage time and Danish captain Simon Kjaer had a header cleared off the line from a corner in the second period, while the Irish barely managed an attack of note.

Cyrus Christie forced Kasper Schmeichel to make a diving save in the 71st minute, but the Irish seemed content to settle for a draw that leaves Denmark top of the group on four points, with Wales a point behind and the Irish bottom on one point with all the teams having played two games.

UEFA Nations LeagueDenmarkRepublic of IrelandChristian Eriksen

