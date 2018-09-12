हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Spain

UEFA Nations League: Spain hand Croatia worst-ever defeat, maul World Cup runners-up 6-0

Spain on Tuesday handed World Cup runners-up Croatia their biggest ever defeat after a 6-0 rout in the Nations League group match in Elche, Spain.

UEFA Nations League: Spain hand Croatia worst-ever defeat, maul World Cup runners-up 6-0
Image Courtesy: Reuters

Spain on Tuesday handed World Cup runners-up Croatia their biggest ever defeat after a 6-0 rout in the Nations League group match in Elche, Spain.

Elche homeboy, Saul Niguez put Spain on the lead, early in the 24th minute, after he headed a Dani Carvajal cross past Croatian goalkeeper Lovre Kalinic.  

Marco Asensio then hit a stunning 25-yard goal in the 32nd minute to score his first international goal. The Real Madrid midfielder soon opened the Croatian floodgates after his fiery shot on the woodwork saw Kalinic clip an own-goal in the 35th minute.  

A Hapless Luka Modric-led Croatia succumbed to Spain's constant assault as winder Rodrigo scored in the 49th minute off a brilliant through-ball assist from Asensio. 

The 2010 World Cup champions Spain surged ahead with a 5-goal lead after skipper Sergio Ramos netted his 14th international goal with a header in the 57th minute. 

To rub salt to the wounds of the Croatian side, 26-year-old Isco hit a 70th-minute netter to seal the match for his side. 

Former Barcelona boss Luis Enrique, who took over as Spain manager in July, marked his first home win as La Roja picked up six points in two games to top their Nations League Group.   

(With Agency inputs)

Tags:
SpainCroatiaLuka ModricSergio RamosSaul NiguezMarco AsensioLuis Enrique2018 World Cup runners up

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close